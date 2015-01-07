Azerbaijan national football team will meet St. Petersburg's today

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ In memory of FIFA vice-president Valentin Granatkin XXVII traditional international tournament held in St. Petersburg, Russia's second group stage Group H will hold the first meeting today.

In memory of FIFA vice-president Valentin Granatkin today, the Azerbaijan national football team consisting of football players born in 1997 will hold its first meeting at the XXVII traditional international tournament held in St. Petersburg Russia's second group stage in Group H.

The meeting will take place in Petersburg Sports and Concert Complex at 17: 30 Baku time.

First place winner Azerbaijan national team competing in the Group F should meet next rivals - the winners of Group D and E.

St. Petersburg's team took first place in Group D. Other opponents - the winner of Group F match against South Korea, will be held on January 8 at the same venue and time.

If Azerbaijan national team which won the Russian-2 team in their group by 4: 2, the Japanese team by 1: 0, will be a leader of H Group in the end, automatically will be qualified for the final tournament.

In the decisive match, the team led by Nikolay Adam will face the winner of Group G: Russia, Slovenia and Belarus.