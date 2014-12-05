Azad Rahimov: We are ready to help "Lens"

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Azad Rahimov shared his views on the situation on "Lens" football club during his visit to France. Report informs, in his statement to "L Equipe 21" Azad Rahimov said that they are ready to help "Lens" to maintain the relationship between the two countries.

The minister said that he spoke to the president of the club Jerve Martel about it: "We've been promised the club president Jerve Martel that we will do all possible to support the solution of the problem. If this issue is resolved, we will be very happy. Currently, the relations between Azerbaijan and France is at the highest level. Even a cloud cannot cast a shadow on our warm relations."

Azerbaijani businessman Hafiz Mammadov is the owner of "Lens" club. However, H.Mammadov cannot finance it in a proper order due to the problems in business.