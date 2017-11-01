Atletico striker: Our fate depends on Qarabag FC

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ “We have to criticize ourselves for not defeating Qarabag in both games.”

Report informs, footballer of Spanish club Atletico Gabriel Fernandez said speaking about the match with Qarabag that ended a draw 1:1 in the IV round of group stage of Champions League.

34-year-old footballer said Atletico’s qualifying for round of 16 in the Champions League depends on Qarabag. He said his team tried very hard to win the Aghdam club: “In the first match we played bad. Though we knew our target, we could not change the situation. We are very disappointed. We did everything to win. We could have done it if we were lucky. We are on the unfortunate stripe and have no option but to get up on our feet. I think we have slim chance to continue our path in the Champions League. But everything in the group is not in our hands. We must win the home match with Roma and our fate depends on Qarabag. He said if Atletico continues competition in the Europa League it can be winner of the tournament: “In the current period Europa League is not important. But this tournament gave me a lot of things. If we play there, we will win.”

After fourth round Italian club is the leader of group with 8 points. Chelsea team has 7 points, Atletico -3, Qarabag-2 points. Top two squads will qualify for round of 16. The third place holder will continue competition in the Europe League.