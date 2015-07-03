 Top
    Close photo mode

    Asker Abdullayev to work for AFFA Coaching committee

    The governance approved the candidacy, which we gave

    Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Coaching Committee of AFFA (Azerbaijani Football Federations Association) has put forward a new candidate for the vacant post remained after dismiss of Shahin Diniyev to the "Kapaz" FC.

    Report was told by the Committee chairman Vagif Sadigov.

    According to him, the members of the Coaching Committee met with the Secretary General of AFFA Elkhan Mammadov. At a meeting was nominated Asker Abdullayev to the membership of the committee and his candidacy was endorsed: "The candidacy of Asker Abdullayev will be considered soon. From July 1, Shahin Diniyev works for "Kapaz" FC. The governance approved the candidacy, which we gave."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi