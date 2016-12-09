Arda Turan selected player of the week in UEFA Champions League

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Arda Turan features in SofaScore Team of the week as the best rated player of the last match day of the UEFA Champions League after a hat-trick performance against Borussia M'gladbach.

Report informs citing the UEFA's official website, Barcelona concluded their Group C campaign with a 4-0 home victory against Borussia Mönchengladbach shaped by a first European hat-trick for Arda Turan. Turkey international showed an amazing performance and deserved 9.7 SofaScore rating. Although just a bit shy from the best possible SofaScore rating, Arda Turan’s is still the best rated player of the last matchday of Champions League.

A. Turan scored 58 % votes, German "Bavaria" striker Robert Lewandowski - 17 %, Ukraine's "Dynamo" player Andriy Yarmelonko won 8 %.

The list included Karim Benzema ("Real Madrid", Spain), Andre Silva ( "Porto", Portugal), Lucas Perez ( "Arsenal", England), Gonzalo Higuain ( "Juventus", Italy), Harry Kane ( "Tottenham", England).