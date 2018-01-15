 Top
    Close photo mode

    Arda Turan clarifies promise not to play in any Turkish club besides GS

    I has said: If my club embraces me...

    Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ "It's a very special and meaningful signature for me. It even reminds me of the days I left for Atletico. If God wills, we can succeed either in Europe or Super League. I am very happy. I came with belief and will”.

    Report informs, Arda Turan, who has signed a 2.5-year contract with Turkey's Basaksehir, said at the presentation. 

    31-year-old midfielder, who has been leased from Barcelona, said he was not ready in terms of physical condition. He said he needed practice game: “I'm not physically ready at the moment. I continue my trainings. But practice game can not be achieved by anything. I need to play. I want to return to Europe by gaining success with Basaksehir".

    Arda Turan has clarified his promise not to play in any club besides Galatasaray in Turkey. I has said "If my club embraces me...". Nothing has changed. Because it didn’t happen, I signed a contract with Basaksehir”.

    Notably, Basaksehir FC is the leader with 36 points behind the remaining 17 Turkish Super League.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi