Arda Turan clarifies promise not to play in any Turkish club besides GS

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ "It's a very special and meaningful signature for me. It even reminds me of the days I left for Atletico. If God wills, we can succeed either in Europe or Super League. I am very happy. I came with belief and will”.

Report informs, Arda Turan, who has signed a 2.5-year contract with Turkey's Basaksehir, said at the presentation.

31-year-old midfielder, who has been leased from Barcelona, said he was not ready in terms of physical condition. He said he needed practice game: “I'm not physically ready at the moment. I continue my trainings. But practice game can not be achieved by anything. I need to play. I want to return to Europe by gaining success with Basaksehir".

Arda Turan has clarified his promise not to play in any club besides Galatasaray in Turkey. I has said "If my club embraces me...". Nothing has changed. Because it didn’t happen, I signed a contract with Basaksehir”.

Notably, Basaksehir FC is the leader with 36 points behind the remaining 17 Turkish Super League.