All FIFA member associations and confederations to undergo audit review

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ All of the 211 member associations and six confederations receiving Forward funds will undergo a central audit review this year.

Report informs citing the official website of FIFA, audit review will be undertaken by world-class independent auditors. With this significant increase in development funding, it is critical that there be much tighter scrutiny. Stringent financial controls are now in place to ensure that these funds are being used properly.

Since the launch of the FIFA Forward Programme in 2016, FIFA has increased its investment in football development to record levels to make the game more accessible to girls and boys around the globe. As at the end of 2017, FIFA had received 1,554 Forward applications from member associations, confederations and regional/zonal associations. The total investment dedicated to the Forward Programme in the 2015-2018 cycle amounts to USD 1,079 million, of which USD 393 million has already been released. The committed funds will continue to be released progressively in accordance with the agreed individual milestones of each association, pending successful demonstration of continued project delivery.