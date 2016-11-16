Agenda of AFFA Clubs Committee meeting unveiled

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Agenda has been identified of the today's meeting of the Clubs Committee of AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan).

Report informs, officials of the Azerbaijan Premier League clubs will discuss 4 issues at the meeting in Boulevard Hotel at 11:00.

First, proposal by AZAL on determination of number of the Azerbaijani championship teams will be heard. Then, a meeting will be held with the officials of the Technical Department of AFFA, courses for coaches will be clarified. Also, violence against referees by the Children's League team members will be discussed. Club representatives will also review other issues.