Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ National team of Azerbaijan under 19 and member of "Alinja" FC Gara Garayev, a member of the club will hold training camp in Spanish club "Malaga" for 4 months.

Report informs citing the official website of AFFA (Azerbaijan Football Federations Association), the player after the age of 18, is expected to sign a contract with "Malaga".

Camp costs will be paid by the Federation.