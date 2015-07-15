AFFA takes travel expenses of "Inter" FC to Iceland

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Baku football club "Inter" went to Iceland for forthcoming first meeting at II qualifying round of the Europa League at the expense of AFFA (Azerbaijan Football Federations Association).

Report informs, the costs of the trip of "bankers" were paid on the basis of appeal of the club to AFFA.

On July 14, the club went on a charter flight to Iceland. The game will be held on July 17 at 00:15 Baku time.

In an interview with Report, Chief of the Department of Information and Public Relations of AFFA, Mikayil Narimanoglu also confirmed the information.

According to him, the cost of the trip of "Inter" club will be deducted from the amount to be paid by UEFA for taking part in the competition.

M.Narimanoglu added that similar support will be provided to the club if the "Inter" rise to the III qualifying round of the Europa League.