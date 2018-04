Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA's 67th Congress kicked off today in Bahrain's capital Manama.

Report informs, AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov, Chairman of International Relations Department Konul Mehtiyeva and Coordinator of AFFA Organizing Committee Nazim Aliyev will attend the event.

Notably, 16 issues were included in agenda of the congress.