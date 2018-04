Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Head of AFFA (Azerbaijan Football Federations Association) Licensing Group, Elchin Mammadov was appointed to the position by UEFA.

Report informs, as a UEFA Venue Director, he will check the Astana Arena, located in Astana (Kazakhstan).

The control process will last from 9 to 12 August. E.Mammadov will check the level of training of the stadium for season 2015-2016 UEFA competition.