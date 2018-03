Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Head of International Relations Department of AFFA Konul Mehdiyeva was assigned to the 4th group matches of first qualifying round at UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship.

Report informs referring to the official website of the organization K. Mehtiyeva will become UEFA representative.

Games will be held on September 14-19 in Albania.

.Scotland, Serbia, Cyprus and Albania will compete in this group.