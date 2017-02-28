 Top
    AFFA launches legal procedures for 'Qarabag' midfielder to play for Azerbaijani national team

    Richard Almeida welcomed proposal

    Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) has launched legal procedures to nationalize 'Qarabag' FC player Richard Almeida and involve in the Azerbaijani national team.

    Report informs citing AFFA's Facebook page, the process started after appeal of the Brazilian half-back. Almeida met with Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov at AFFA. He welcomed AFFA's proposal to play for the Azerbaijani national team.

    Notably, Richard Almeida has been residing in Azerbaijan for 5 years. Under FIFA rules, in this case a player is allowed to play for the country's national team.  

