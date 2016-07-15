 Top
    AFFA holds seminar and exam for referee inspectors

    32 referee inspectors attended the seminar

    Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ The seminar of Referee Inspectors Committee has been held at AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) administrative building for preparation to Premier League 2016/2017 season.

    Report informs, the seminar, led by Committee Chairman Ali Huseynov, attended by 32 referee inspectors.

    After the lessons, the participants took the exam from playing rules.

    AFFA Deputy Secretary General Sarkhan Hajiyev attended the seminar.

