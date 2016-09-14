AFFA deducts 3 points of "Ravan" FC

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA Disciplinary Committee, deducted 3 points from "Ravan" club playing in First Division of Azerbaijan. Report informs, penalty was due to letter sent by FIFA to AFFA.

Football federation on August 22 sent a letter to FIFA's Disciplinary Committee saying decision about "Ravan" FC was made. Due to the club's failure to comply with the terms of the agreement between player Milos Disciplinary Committee deducted 3 points in current season. After the first tour, "Ravan" has no points andafter the verdict "Ravan" will continue to compete with 3 points.

The Committeeannounced decisions on the fourth round of the Premier League. The organization has punished 4 clubs.The fourth round of the Premier League at 5th and 48th minutes of "Neftchi" - "Gabala" match clubs fined for 800 AZN for using pyrotechnics. In match with "Kapaz" "Zire" fined 800 AZN because of yellow cards received by 5 players. At 57th minute fans were throwing items to the stadium and therefore for the "yellow-blues" lost 1,600 AZN.

" Karabakh " fined 400 AZN for not having ball boys.