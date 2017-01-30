AFFA comments on alleged allocation of 1.5 mln EUR prize fund for Commonwealth Cup

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA applied to Russian Football Union (RFU) for organization of Commonwealth Cup. Report informs, “Izvestiya” newspaper informed, referring to AFFA’s press and public relations service.

Information says AFFA wants to host Commonwealth Cup and reportedly even has allocated 1-1.5 million EUR prize fund with this purpose.

Head of AFFA’s press and public relation service Mikayil Narimanoglu, in his statement to Report, confirmed their suggestion to host tournament in Azerbaijan. But he noted that the proposal was addressed one year ago: “I unveil it to you for the first time. Two suggestions were made in that meeting. First suggestion was to hold tournament in all participant countries by turn, the second - to organize it in the country of last champion. It means, just like in Eurovision Song Contest. Nothing told about prize fund. The organizer - Russian Football Union will make a final decision. Nobody can talk on our behalf and promise prize. AFFA has top management”.

Notably, President of Russian Football Union Vitaliy Mutko recently told that they had received an interesting offer from AFFA for organization of Commonwealth Cup in commercial and organizational terms.