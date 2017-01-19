AFFA and Bakcell suspend Elite Training project

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ A joint project between AFFA and Bakcell called the Elite Training has been suspended.

Report informs, the reason is formation of leagues for all age groups.

According to 3-year contract signed by Bakcell in 2014, it was the sponsor of cup matches and from that time, cup game named "Bakcell Elite Cup".

AFFA's Elite Training project started in 2011 aimed at development of youth football in Azerbaijan and in order to lay the foundation for children's leagues. Each year Cup matches played between the teams.

Notably, Bakcell in addition to being an official sponsor of the national football teams, together with AFFA they are partners in "Bakcell Arena", "Manchester United" Soccer School, "Manchester United" Summer School, "Bakcell U-17 League" projects.