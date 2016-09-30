AFFA and UEFA hold a joint briefing

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today Rovnag Abdullayev, President of AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) has met with UEFA President Alexander Ceferin in Baku.

Report informs referring to the AFFA official website, R. Abdullayev has congratulated Alexander Ceferin once again on the occasion of electing him as UEFA President, wished success in his work. Successful continuation of the current cooperation between AFFA and UEFA was emphasized and future plans were discussed .

AFFA President stated that a new program project on development of football in Azerbaijan in last 6 months was prepared due to joint efforts of UEFA and AFFA co-workers and a program project was widely discussed with the participation of UEFA and AFFA representatives yesterday.

A five-year development strategy is planned in program called "GROW 2020". AFFA leader pointed out, it was encouraging situation that his organization was the first national association that prepared a new development strategy with UEFA.

AFFA Vice President Elshad Nasirov, AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov, UEFA General Secretary Theodor Theodoridis, UEFA Representative Zoran Lakovich took memorial photo at the end of briefing.