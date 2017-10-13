 Top
    World's most expensive house goes on sale

    The mansion that worth 418 mln USD has the most beautiful garden in Europe

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ The property built 187 years ago goes on sale for $ 418 million in France

    Report informs referring to the Daily Mail newspaper “Les Cedres" mansion was once owned by Belgian King Leopold II and later was used as a farm for olive trees.

    14-bedroom mansion decorated with expensive furnishings and paintings dating back to XIX century. The mansion features a ballroom, swimming pool and stables for 30 horses.

    In addition, the palatial home has one of the most beautiful gardens in Europe, with 15,000 plants. The neighbors include British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and one of the Microsoft co-founders Paul Allen.  

