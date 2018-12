Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Bitcoin, one of the world's leading cryptocurrencies, has risen by about 10-15% over the past 24 hours.

Report informs citing the foreign press, now it makes about $ 7,500.

A few days ago, the bitcoin was purchased and sold for $ 6,600.

During the day, the price of Ethereum cryptocurrency increased by 5% and reached $ 500.