Western indexes up in markets

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 17 at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 0,04% to 17 489,50 points, the S & P 500 down by 0,13% - to 2 050,44 points and the Nasdaq rose by 0,03% - to 4 986,02 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 1,99% - up to 6268.76 points, the German DAX by 2,41% - up to 10 971,04 points, the French CAC-40 index by 2,77% - up to 4937,31 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold fell by 0,18% to 1 068,40 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,0644 USD (+0,02%).