Western indexes increased in markets

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 23 at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 1,06% to 17 602,61 points, the S & P 500 up by 1,24% to 2 064,29 points and the Nasdaq by 0,90% to 5 045,93 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 2,60% - up to 6 240,98 points, the German DAX went up by 2,28% up to 10 727,64 points, the French CAC-40 index went up by 2,34% to 4 674,53 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 0,08% to 1 073,70 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,0936 USD (-0,02%).