Western fund indexes reduced

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 4, at the US stock market Dow Jones index decreased by 0,56% to 17 651,26 points, the S & P 500 down by 0,59% - to 2 051,12 points and the Nasdaq decreased by 0,79% - to 4 725,64 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,19% - up to 6 112,02 points, the German DAX decreased by 0,99% - up to 9 828,25 points, the French CAC-40 index went down by 1,09% - to 4 324,23 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price per ounce of gold increased by 0,27% to 1 284,20 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1489 USD (+0,02%).