Volume of problem loans increased in Ziraat Bank

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of problem loans in Turkey's largest state bank, " Ziraat Bank " increased by 1,908 billion Turkish liras or more than 3 times in 3 years and reached 2.84 billion Turkish liras (1.04 billion dollars).

Report informs, for the period of the growth rate of problem loans Ziraat Bank became a leader among state-owned banks in Turkey.

In general, the total amount of problem loans of three state-owned banks in Turkey for the past three years increased by 2.2 times and amounted to 11.131 billion Liras. By the volume of problem loans Ziraat Bank holds 3rd place after Vakıf Bank and Halk Bank.

As of April 1, 2015 the volume of bad loans in Vakıf Bank amounted to 4.17 billion liras, Halk Bank - 3,74 bln liras.Thus, the share of state banks in the structure of total NPLs of the banking sector increased from 25.4% to 27.9%. From 1 May 2012 to 1 May 2015 the volume of bad loans of commercial banks in Turkey has grown approximately twice -up to 39.8 billion liras.