Volume of non performed loans increases in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Total amount of non performed loans (NPL) as of May amounted to 1 1 381.3 million AZN. Report was told in the press service of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), it is more by 4.13% compared to the end of the first quarter (Q1). In other words, only in April, troubled credits made 54.8 million AZN.

However, by the end of last year, NPL reduced by 127.2 million AZN or 8.43%. During a year, non performed loans increased by 124.7 million AZN or 9.92%.

Notably, troubled loans accounted for 0,7 per cent of the total loan portfolio in last month, 0.5 per cent since the beginning of this year, 1.3 per cent on annual basis and reached 7.4%.