Volume of external debt of Georgia to Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ External debt of Georgia taken under the state guarantees, according to the Ministry of Finance of Georgia amounted to about 4.2 bln USD on August 31.

Report informs referring to Sputnik Georgia, since the beginning of the year, national debt of Georgia decreased by 17.3 mln USD.

Total debt of Georgia is more than 4.15 million USD.

Georgia has 17 countries - bilateral creditors, total debt of which amounts to 716.8 mln USD. According to statistics, Georgia has a debt to Azerbaijan in the amount of 10 mln 806 thousand USD.