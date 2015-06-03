 Top
    Volume of credit investments shrank in Azerbaijan's economy

    The volume of loans increased by 27% over the last year

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Total volume of credit investments in the economy of Azerbaijan by bank and non-bank credit organizations on May 1, 2015 amounted to 20 004.8 million manats.

    Report was told in Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the credit investments in the economy over the last month decreased by 68 mln manats or 0.3%.

    Compared to the same period last year this figure rose to 4 229.2 million manats, or by 26.8%.

