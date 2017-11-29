VAT for taxi payments abroad will not be paid with cards of Azerbaijani banks

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Holders of cards issued by Azerbaijani banks will not pay 18% a Valued-added taxes (VAT) while making cashless payment for taxi services abroad.

Report informs, the tax will not be applied to such payment as the amount is deducted from card in foreign currency.

18% VAT will be applied only for cashless payments made in Azerbaijani manat for taxi services in Azerbaijan.

Starting from December 1, VAT will be applied for payments made to taxi services as UBER, Taxify, and other international companies in Azerbaijan. Nevertheless, it will technically be impossible to deduct this tax from cards issued by foreign banks.