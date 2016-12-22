USD rate keeps climbing at today's auction

 Top
    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) have today held another bilateral foreign exchange auction.

    Report was informed in the Central Bank.

    According to information, at the beginning of the auction rate was 1,7575 AZN, at the end 1,7620 AZN/USD.

    The daily increase was 0.26%.

    Notably, today the official exchange rate of the dollar makes 1.7575 AZN/USD.

