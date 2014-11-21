USA fund indexes rose again

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 20, in the USA stock market, Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose by 0,2% and amounted to 17 719 points, S&P 500 by 0,2% and made 2 053 points, Nasdaq increased 0,6% and was equal to 4 702 points.

Report informs, increase of prices was influenced by statistics of real estate and labor markets. Volume of sale at repeatedly purchase market of real estate increased by 1,5% and amounted to 5,26 million that, this is a monthly maximum index, accordingly.

On November 20, FTSE index fell by 0,3% to 6 679 points, the German DAX rose by 0,1% to 9 484 points, French CAC fell by 0,8% and amounted to 4 234 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX rose by 0,3% and amounted to 1 194,00 dollars, exchange rate of euro against dollar in the world market amounts to 1,2551 dollars (+0,1%).

