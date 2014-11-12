USA fund indexes rose to their upper prices

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 11 in the US stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose from 0.1% to 17 615 points, the S&P 500 rose from 0.1% to 2 040 points, the Nasdaq from 0.2% - to 4 661 points.

Report informs, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 renew their rising record dynamics of indices last 5 days consecutively. It also should be noted that, now is a period of elucidation of corporative reports in USA and investors wait for positive reports of several big companies, that's why this made the indexes rise on November, 11 at once.

In European stock market, the FTSE 100 index on November, 11 rose from 0.2% to 6 627 points, the German DAX from 0.2% to 9 369 points, the French CAC-40 from 0.5% to 4,244 points. The price per ounce on COMEX drop by 0.03% and amounted to 1 620,70 dollars. The exchange rate of euro against dollar in the world market amounts 1.2469 (-0.1%).