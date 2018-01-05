US warns crypto-currency investors

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the US regulator of capital market, has advised investors to be careful about the Bitcoin and similar virtual currencies.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, according to the SEC, the state and federal regulators will not be able to sustain the damages that may arise due to the illegal financial market participants.

SEC chairman Jay Clayton said that most virtual currencies emission and investment in other currencies do not comply with federal and state securities laws.

Regulators call on investors to be cautious, although they want to control the rapidly growing crypto-currency market.