US stock indexes hit record level

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Yesterday, on January 26 US stock market indices, with expectations of strong economic growth and increase in government's fiscal spending continued the upward trend and reached a record level.

Report informs referring to the Bloomberg agency, stock markets hit a fresh record, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending above 20,000 points for the first time. Notably, Dow Jones index after the presidential elections onNovember 8 in the US rose by 10%till today. The S&P 500 rose by 0,8% up to 2 298 points and tech-heavy Nasdaq gone up by 0,99% and reached 5 656 points.

Notably, according to the survey among " Bloomberg " economists, the US economy to show growth of 2.3% this year. In 2016, economic growth in the US amounted to 1.6%.

Analytical Group of Report believes, US stock exchanges will begin to fall after rising.Thus, fiscal stimulus and decreased of tax duties increased shares prices.

Further increase of the discount rate in upcoming meetings of the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) can turn money from stock markets to bonds.