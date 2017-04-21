US stock futures sharply soar after tax reform news

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ US stock futures grew sharply after the news that the government would announce new tax reform bill in near future.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, Dow Jones index increased by 174 points or 0.85% and made 20 579, S & P 500 index up by 17.6 points or 0.76% and reached 2 356, Nasdaq index grew by 54 points or 0.92% and reached 5 917 points. Thus, the Nasdaq index reached highest historical level.

Notably, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday the Trump administration is close to bringing forward "major tax reform,"

Analysts have stated that tax reforms are of great importance to the financial markets, US stock market and US companies.