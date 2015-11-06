US Fund indexes decline in world markets

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 5, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,02% and made 17 863,43. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,11% and amounted to 2 099,93 and Nasdaq went down by 0,29% and constituted 5 127,74 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,75% to 6 364,90 points, the German DAX up by 0,39% to 10 887,74 points and French CAC-40 up by 0,64% to 4 980,04 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX went up by 0,31% or 3,40 USD and made 1 107,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,0882 (-0,02%).