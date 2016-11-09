US election results collapse dollar and world markets

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ US-dollar and the global financial markets are falling due to the counting of votes in US presidential election, Report informs referring to the BBC.

Euro against the dollar has appreciated by more than 2% to $1.12, and GBP more than 1%.

Dollar slump by more than 3% against Japanese yen, and more than 2% against Swiss franc.

According to the latest news, Republican candidate Donald Trump is leading in votes for the US presidential election. According to exit polls, the businessman won the Ohio election results which usually coincide with results of the US presidential election. Trump also takes major votes in North Carolina.

Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, according to exit polls, won in Oregon, Virginia and Colorado.

News of a possible victory Trump led to panic in the markets, Bloomberg writes. Futures on the S&P 500 fell more than 4.3%. Investors buying futures bet on value of the index in future, that’s to say in December.