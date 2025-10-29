Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    US dollar weakens against yen on expectations of tightening of Bank of Japan's monetary policy

    Finance
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 10:20
    US dollar weakens against yen on expectations of tightening of Bank of Japan's monetary policy

    The US dollar fell against the yen on Wednesday morning as markets anticipated signals of further monetary policy tightening by the Bank of Japan following its October meeting, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The dollar fell to 152.09 yen against the yen, down from 152.11 yen per dollar at the previous close.

    Meanwhile, the euro fell to $1.1634 against the dollar, down from $1.1652.

    The dollar index (against a basket of currencies of six US trading partners) rose 0.11% to 98.85. The Bank of Japan's October meeting results will be released on Thursday. Analysts expect the central bank's key interest rate to remain at around 0.5%.

    US dollar yen Bank of Japan
    Доллар подешевел к иене на ожиданиях ужесточения кредитной политики Банка Японии

    Latest News

    11:14

    Sahiba Gafarova: Parliamentary diplomacy - soft power of modern world

    Foreign policy
    11:09

    Azerbaijan intends to establish air service with another city in China

    Infrastructure
    11:04

    Emirati politician: Constitutions become living tools for homeland and citizens

    Foreign policy
    11:01

    Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Türkiye on Republic Day

    Foreign policy
    10:46

    Yalchin Rafiyev: Azerbaijan plays important role in forming new energy map of region

    Energy
    10:33

    Baku to host int'l conference "Belgian Colonialism: Acknowledgement and Responsibility"

    Foreign policy
    10:30

    First meeting of ECO Working Group on Silk Road underway in Azerbaijan's Shaki

    Foreign policy
    10:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijani fertilizers from Sabirabad to be supplied abroad

    Infrastructure
    10:20

    US dollar weakens against yen on expectations of tightening of Bank of Japan's monetary policy

    Finance
    All News Feed