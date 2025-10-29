US dollar weakens against yen on expectations of tightening of Bank of Japan's monetary policy
Finance
- 29 October, 2025
- 10:20
The US dollar fell against the yen on Wednesday morning as markets anticipated signals of further monetary policy tightening by the Bank of Japan following its October meeting, Report informs referring to trading data.
The dollar fell to 152.09 yen against the yen, down from 152.11 yen per dollar at the previous close.
Meanwhile, the euro fell to $1.1634 against the dollar, down from $1.1652.
The dollar index (against a basket of currencies of six US trading partners) rose 0.11% to 98.85. The Bank of Japan's October meeting results will be released on Thursday. Analysts expect the central bank's key interest rate to remain at around 0.5%.
