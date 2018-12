Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the exchange rate of US-dollar exceeded 61 rubles in Russia.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, this is the highest level of price of the US currency in neighbor country since January 4, 2017.

Exxchange rate of US-dollar now makes 63.55 rubles in Russia. And this is the highest indicator since December 2016.