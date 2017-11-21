US dollar rate hits record high in Turkey

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ US dollar rate in Turkey has renewed its historical record today.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency informs, dollar rate rises dropped to 3,3845 lira level as of September 11 after reaching historical high (3,9423 lira) on January 11, 2017. Over the past two months, dollar has risen by 17% and reached 3.9424 TRY this morning.

Analytical group informs, a reason for the rise in US dollar is the increase in Turkey's foreign trade deficit, the high level of short-term debt of the private sector and the judicial process of businessman Rza Zarrab in the United States. Notably, the first hearing in the trial against Turkish-Iranian gold trader Zarrab has been rescheduled to December 4 from November 27 after a judge postponed jury selection in the trial on Monday.

At the same time, daily auction rate of the Turkish Central Bank on the US dollar exchange rate was equal to 4.13 TRY for 6 months. The group predicts that dollar may exceed 4.00 TRY in the coming days