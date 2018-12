US dollar is stable, Euro drop again

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the official exchange rate of the US dollar remained stable at 1.0485 AZN.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), the official exchange rate of the euro continues to decrease.The euro fell from 1.1317 AZN to 1.1304 AZN this morning.

Russian ruble fell from 0.0182 AZN to 0.0180 AZN: