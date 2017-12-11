 Top
    Close photo mode

    UN discloses global volume of corruption

    Corruption makes 5% of global economy

    Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Approximately $ 1 trillion in bribes are paid each year around the world.

    Report informs referring to the Vedomosti, says report dedicated International Anti-Corruption Day established by UN.

    The report says that because of corruption the global economy loses $ 2.6 trillion which makes 5% of global GDP. The money stolen in emerging countries is 10-fold greater than the charity funds they are given.

    "Corruption is a serious crime hampering the social-economic development of any society. No countries, regions or unions are ensured from this crime,” report reads. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi