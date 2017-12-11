UN discloses global volume of corruption

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Approximately $ 1 trillion in bribes are paid each year around the world.

Report informs referring to the Vedomosti, says report dedicated International Anti-Corruption Day established by UN.

The report says that because of corruption the global economy loses $ 2.6 trillion which makes 5% of global GDP. The money stolen in emerging countries is 10-fold greater than the charity funds they are given.

"Corruption is a serious crime hampering the social-economic development of any society. No countries, regions or unions are ensured from this crime,” report reads.