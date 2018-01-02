UK plots its own digital currency

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Bank of England could green light its own Bitcoin-style digital currency.

Report informs referring to The Telegraph.

According to information the digital currency could be issued as early as 2018. A research unit set up by the Bank is investigating the possible introduction of a crypto-currency linked to sterling.

The research unit could report back within the next 12 months. A Bank of England-issued digital currency would potentially allow British citizens to keep their money - in digital form - with the central bank itself, dispensing with the need for a retail bank.