 Top
    Close photo mode

    UK plots its own digital currency

    New crypto-currency will be controlled by BoE

    Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Bank of England could green light its own Bitcoin-style digital currency.

    Report informs referring to The Telegraph.

    According to information the digital currency could be issued as early as 2018. A research unit set up by the Bank is investigating the possible introduction of a crypto-currency linked to sterling.

    The research unit could report back within the next 12 months. A Bank of England-issued digital currency would potentially allow British citizens to keep their money - in digital form - with the central bank itself, dispensing with the need for a retail bank. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi