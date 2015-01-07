Two insurance companies became stockholders of Azer-Turk Bank

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ "AzRe Tekrarsigorta" OJSC (6,55%) and "Qala Heyat Sigorta" OJSC (5,0%) join to stockholders list of Azer-Turk Bank OJSC.

Report informs referring to the Bank, thus, besides the Azerbaijan Property Issues State Committee (75,00%), Turkish Ziraat Bank (12,37%) and Ziraat Bank International (Germany, 1,08%) two local commercial organizations became stockholders of Azer-Turk Bank.

It also should be noted that, charter capital of the Bank is 50 million manats at present.