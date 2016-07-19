 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkey's Central Bank cuts band of interest rates

    One-week repurchase agreement rate remains unchanged

    Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ In today's meeting, the Monetary Policy Office (MPO) of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) cut the upper band of the interest rate corridor by another 25 points to 8.75%, while it held the policy rate (one-week repurchase agreement rate) and the lower band of the corridor (borrowing rate) at 7.50% and 7.25%, respectively.

    Report informs citing Bloomberght agency, the CBRT meeting stated that necessary liquidity measures were taken in the banking sector in regard with fluctuations in the international financial markets. Notably, last month the CBRT cut the upper band of the interest rate corridor by 50 points. The bank stated its intention to simplify discount rate and interest rate corridor policy and to pass to the single interest policy.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi