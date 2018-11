Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ The discount rate was increased by 6.25 percentage points from 17.75% to 24% at the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey held today, Report informs citing Turkish media.

After this decision, the TRY strengthened to other currencies, including USD. The TRY/USD rate declined from 6.41 to 6.03.