    Troubled loans reach 12% in Azerbaijan

    Troubled loans have increased by 15 % over past year© Report

    Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Total amount of the overdue loans had reached 1 739,8 mln. AZN by June 1, 2017.

    Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), it is 145,8 mln. AZN or 9,15 % higher compared to the previous month.

    The amount of the overdue loans has increased by 225,6 mln. AZN or 14,90 % over the past year.

    Notably, 11,76 % of the total credit portfolio was troubled loans as of June 2017. 

    This ratio was 10, 32 % in the previous month, and 8,32 % in the same period in 2016. 

