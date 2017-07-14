Troubled loans reach 12% in Azerbaijan

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/12941cb75b067473655dc058f302d9a4/a7713f05-1f65-4ab2-b3a8-b8908f8909b1_292.jpg

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Total amount of the overdue loans had reached 1 739,8 mln. AZN by June 1, 2017.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), it is 145,8 mln. AZN or 9,15 % higher compared to the previous month.

The amount of the overdue loans has increased by 225,6 mln. AZN or 14,90 % over the past year.

Notably, 11,76 % of the total credit portfolio was troubled loans as of June 2017.

This ratio was 10, 32 % in the previous month, and 8,32 % in the same period in 2016.