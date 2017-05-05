Total assets of Azerbaijani banking sector reach about AZN 30 bln

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Market Supervision Authority (FIMSA) has disclosed summary indicators of Azerbaijan’s banking sector for first quarter in 2017.

Report informs, by April 1, 2017, total assets of 32 commercial banks operating in Azerbaijan amounted to AZN 29 980.1 mln, total liabilities - AZN 27 219.9 mln, balancing capital – AZN 2 760.2 mln.

The population had deposits worth AZN 6 889.2 mln in banks by end of March.

In the reporting period, number of banking branches was 561, departments – 137, ATMs – 2 471. The banking sector employs 16 312 people in total.

Also 145 non-bank financial institutions (NBFI), including 97 credit unions participate in the financial market. NBFIs employ 2 726 people.