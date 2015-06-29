 Top
    TOP-10 ranking of ​Azerbaijan's banks on incomes

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks for incomes in one quarter of 2015

    Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for incomes in the I quarter of 2015 (January-March). Top ten banks for non-interest incomes are below:

    No. Banks Incomes(thousand manat)
    1 Kapital Bank 51 567,32
    2 AccessBank 50 095,19
    3 Unibank 49 372,00
    4 Bank of Baku 46 327,00
    5 Atabank 25 279,00
    6 PASHA Bank 14 749,00
    7 Rabita Bank 14 542,00
    8 YapiKredi BankAzerbaijan 14 132,46
    9 VTB Azerbaijan 13 041,17
    10 Expressbank 12 749,00

