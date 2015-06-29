TOP-10 ranking of ​Azerbaijan's banks on incomes

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for incomes in the I quarter of 2015 (January-March). Top ten banks for non-interest incomes are below:

No. Banks Incomes(thousand manat) 1 Kapital Bank 51 567,32 2 AccessBank 50 095,19 3 Unibank 49 372,00 4 Bank of Baku 46 327,00 5 Atabank 25 279,00 6 PASHA Bank 14 749,00 7 Rabita Bank 14 542,00 8 YapiKredi BankAzerbaijan 14 132,46 9 VTB Azerbaijan 13 041,17 10 Expressbank 12 749,00

