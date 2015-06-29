TOP-10 ranking of ​Azerbaijan's banks on incomes

https://report.az/storage/news/e5e851b4f62908f7417aa9a585089149/84ea3326-b2ec-4eb6-8dc1-e063b3961aa4_292.jpg
Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Report information agency prepared ranking of banks for incomes in the I quarter of 2015 (January-March). Top ten banks for non-interest incomes are below:
|No.
|Banks
|Incomes(thousand manat)
|1
|Kapital Bank
|51 567,32
|2
|AccessBank
|50 095,19
|3
|Unibank
|49 372,00
|4
|Bank of Baku
|46 327,00
|5
|Atabank
|25 279,00
|6
|PASHA Bank
|14 749,00
|7
|Rabita Bank
|14 542,00
|8
|YapiKredi BankAzerbaijan
|14 132,46
|9
|VTB Azerbaijan
|13 041,17
|10
|Expressbank
|12 749,00
To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.
Economic DepartmentNews Author